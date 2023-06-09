Bryan Cranston to take break from acting in 2026

June 09, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Hollywood veteran Bryan Cranston has revealed that he will be taking time off from acting in 2026 to focus on his bond with wife Robin Dearden.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the Breaking Bad star said he is planning to go out of the US for a minimum of six months. “I want to change the paradigm once again... For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it," Cranston said.

ALSO READ:‘Prima Facie’ brought to a halt on Broadway as Jodie Comer struggles to breathe New York air

The 67-year-old said they will live in a small village in France, learn how to speak French language and how to cook French cuisine. “I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about (work). I’m not going to be taking phone calls," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cranston will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which will be released in theatres June 16. He is also part of Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.