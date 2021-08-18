Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber join Wes Anderson’s next film

18 August 2021 16:13 IST

The untitled project is currently shooting in Spain

Wes Anderson has added stalwarts like “Your Honor” stars Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, “Casino Royale” star Jeffrey Wright, and “Ray Donovan” star Liev Schreiber to the never-ending ensemble cast of his latest feature film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project is currently shooting in Spain.

Wright and Schreiber also star in Anderson’s upcoming release “The French Dispatch”, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in July.

Already on the roll call of the film were the director’s frequent collaborators Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton, and new additions Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Rupert Friend and Scarlett Johansson.

Cranston, Schreiber and Johansson previously voice starred in Anderson’s stop-motion film, “Isle of Dogs”.

Anderson wrote and is directing the film, with plot details being kept under wraps.

The film is expected to complete production in late September, just in time for the opening of Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”, which is slated to be released in October via Searchlight.