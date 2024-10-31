Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone to star in conspiracy thriller, ‘Lone Wolf’

Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone are set to star in Lone Wolf, an intense conspiracy thriller directed by Mark Pellington. Known for his work on Arlington Road and The Mothman Prophecies, Pellington is returning to the genre, with Lone Wolf positioned as a gripping, character-driven story. The project, produced by Yale Entertainment and Killer Films, is already attracting attention for a potential premiere at top 2025 fall festivals.

Yale Productions shared their excitement about collaborating with Pellington, who has made a name for himself with both groundbreaking music videos and powerful feature films. “Mark Pellington has long been a favorite director of ours... his return to the paranoid thriller genre is right for these times,” stated Yale. Pellington emphasized the collaborative spirit, crediting Yale for embracing his and writer Tom Pabst’s vision and making the project happen.

The star-studded cast of Lone Wolf features Gladstone, who recently earned critical acclaim for Under the Bridge and Fancy Dance, alongside Cranston, known for his roles in Argylle and Everything’s Going to Be Great. Producer Christine Vachon praised the lead actors’ commitment, noting both Cranston and Gladstone signed on within days of receiving the script.