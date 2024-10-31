GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone to star in conspiracy thriller, ‘Lone Wolf’

The project, produced by Yale Entertainment and Killer Films, is already attracting attention for a potential premiere at top 2025 fall festivals

Updated - October 31, 2024 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone

Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone | Photo Credit: Reueters/AP

Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone are set to star in Lone Wolf, an intense conspiracy thriller directed by Mark Pellington. Known for his work on Arlington Road and The Mothman Prophecies, Pellington is returning to the genre, with Lone Wolf positioned as a gripping, character-driven story. The project, produced by Yale Entertainment and Killer Films, is already attracting attention for a potential premiere at top 2025 fall festivals.

‘Fancy Dance’ movie review: Lily Gladstone is a prisoner of circumstance in this intriguing Native American indie

Yale Productions shared their excitement about collaborating with Pellington, who has made a name for himself with both groundbreaking music videos and powerful feature films. “Mark Pellington has long been a favorite director of ours... his return to the paranoid thriller genre is right for these times,” stated Yale. Pellington emphasized the collaborative spirit, crediting Yale for embracing his and writer Tom Pabst’s vision and making the project happen.

Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser board Al Pacino-starrer, ‘Assassination’

The star-studded cast of Lone Wolf features Gladstone, who recently earned critical acclaim for Under the Bridge and Fancy Dance, alongside Cranston, known for his roles in Argylle and Everything’s Going to Be Great. Producer Christine Vachon praised the lead actors’ commitment, noting both Cranston and Gladstone signed on within days of receiving the script.

Published - October 31, 2024 10:48 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.