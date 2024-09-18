‘Brothers’ trailer: Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage play brothers pulling off one final heist

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage team up as unlikely siblings with criminal pasts in the upcoming comedy Brothers. Directed by Max Barbakow, the film is set to release in select theaters on October 10 through Amazon MGM Studios before hitting Prime Video the following week.

The trailer introduces the two as brothers with contrasting personalities, agreeing to join forces for one last job. The film explores their dynamic as they navigate the complications of their final heist together.

Brothers boasts a star-studded cast, including Brendan Fraser, Glenn Close, Taylour Paige, M. Emmet Walsh, and Jennifer Landon. The screenplay was written by Macon Blair, with the story credited to Etan Cohen. Brolin and Dinklage not only star but also serve as producers, alongside Andrew Lazar and David Ginsberg, under the Legendary Pictures banner.

Barbakow, known for directing Palm Springs, will follow up Brothers with a body-swap comedy featuring Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston for Amazon MGM Studios. Brolin’s recent work includes the Dune franchise, while Dinklage has been involved in projects like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and the upcoming adaptation of Wicked.