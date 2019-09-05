‘Brother’s Day’ is a family thriller, says Kalabhavan Shajohn

Life has come a long way for Kalabhavan Shajohn since the time he made his acting début as a body double in a bear costume in My Dear Karadi. The mimicry artiste, who was seen mostly in brief comic roles, surprised viewers as a stubborn police constable in the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam.

Besides Drishyam, Shajohn considers his roles in My Boss, Ramaleela, Ring Master, 2.0 and the central character he played in Pareeth Pandari as special in his film career. Now, Shajohn is turning writer-director with Brother’s Day, which releases today. The movie’s line-up includes Prithviraj, Tamil actor Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastian, Miya George and Prayaga Martin among others.

Excerpts from an interview with Shajohn...

What’s special about ‘Brother’s Day’?

Ideally, I would like viewers to come to theatres and watch Brother’s Day without any expectations. Since I come from a mimicry background and have been doing mostly comic roles, the most frequent question I have been asked after the project was announced was whether this is an out-and-out comedy. It is the story of a catering employee named Ronnie, played by Prithviraj. It is a family thriller.

Turning director...

It was Prithviraj who triggered the idea when I narrated the storyline to him. He promised to give me his dates if I were to direct the project. I have always nurtured dreams of turning director but this one came true without any planning. It also meant turning down quite a few acting offers in films such as Atlee’s Bigil in Tamil with Vijay playing the hero.

Do you plan to focus on direction now?

I have a couple of story ideas and would like to direct them, while also continuing to work as an actor. But I am in no hurry when it comes to direction.

Your début in ‘My Dear Karadi’.

Those were times when mimicry, especially by the Kalabhavan troupe, was regarded as a stepping stone to tinsel town. Kalabhavan Mani’s success only enhanced that perception. I was on the lookout for a chance as an actor when (actor and mimicry artiste) Kottayam Nazeer told me about this role in My Dear Karadi, where I would literally be invisible in the costume of a bear. But that didn’t matter to me and I accepted the role gladly.

How crucial was ‘Drishyam’ in your career?

I had done more than 120 movies before playing constable Sahadevan in Drishyam but it was the character that perhaps helped identify me as an ‘actor’.

Has your background in mimicry helped you as an actor?

When you follow certain stars and copy their mannerisms on stage as a mimicry artiste, that style inadvertently starts reflecting in your acting as well. This is often cited as the negative side of being a mimicry artiste, but I have consciously tried to stay away from it. I can confidently say that mimicry has only done me good. It has helped me analyse the pulse of the audience, in writing skits and in developing coordination skills that worked for me when I became a director.

Do you feel comedy in Malayalam cinema has changed from the time you started off?

There has been a considerable change in the style of comedy in Malayalam. Till a few years ago, there used to be a parallel track for comedy and the humour was mostly slapstick. But, of late, that formula has been mostly put to rest. Present-day actors handle humour so effortlessly and it is more natural.

When an actor juggles so many roles, does it get difficult to understand the psyche of each character?

I have been following two rules. The first is not to prepare before reading a scene. Second, I try to focus only on my role and not think about the other actors sharing the screen, as it may make me conscious at times.

Pareeth Pandari perhaps didn’t get the appreciation it deserved...

It was an attempt that was made on a tight budget and we were aware of the limitations of such a film commercially. Though it didn’t get its due, I am proud about Pareeth Pandari.

How was your experience in Enthiran’s sequel, 2.0?

The desire to do a role in Tamil was always there but being part of a Rajinikanth movie, that too directed by Shankar, was never even there in my wildest dreams. It was overwhelming to share the screen with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Of course, 2.0 happened thanks to Drishyam.