‘Brother’: Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan’s film with director Rajesh gets a release date

We had previously reported that Jayam Ravi is teaming up with filmmaker M Rajesh of Siva Manasula Sakthi and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame for a film titled Brother. The makers of the film have now announced the release date.

Brother is slated to hit theatres on Diwali and is expected to clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran which is also scheduled to be released on October 31. Jayam Ravi took to social media to share the news along with a poster.

Starring Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, the rest of the cast of Brother includes Natty, Bhumika, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, Seetha, Achyuth Kumar and Rao Ramesh.

Harris Jayaraj, who had previously collaborated with Rajesh for Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and with Ravi in films like Dhaam Dhoom, Engeyum Kadhal and Vanamagan, is composing music for Brother.

Said to be a family drama, the film has been shot in places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ooty and Kodaikanal. Produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment Private Ltd, the film’s cinematography is by Vivekanand Santhosh and editing is by Abisish Joseph.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has Genie with Arjunan Jr, an erstwhile assistant of Mysskin, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads and Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai, with Nithya Menen, in the line-up.

