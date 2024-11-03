GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bromance,’ starring Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar, gets a release date

The film is helmed by Arun D Jose of ‘Jo and Jo’ and ‘Journey of Love 18+’ fame

Published - November 03, 2024 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Bromance’

First look of ‘Bromance’ | Photo Credit: @arjun_ashokan/Instagram

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film, Bromance, starring Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar, announced the release date of the film today (November 3, 2024).

Helmed by Arun D Jose of Jo and Jo and Journey of Love 18+ fame, the film is set to release in theatres on February 14, 2025.

The makers announced the news with a first-look poster that features the cast of the film from what seems to be a Christian wedding.

‘Anand Sreebala’ teaser: Arjun Ashokan attempts to crack an unsolvable case in this mystery thriller

Written by Arun along with Raveesh Nath and Thomas P Sebastian, the film also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan and Sangeeth Prathap.

Akhil George is the cinematographer while Chaman Chakko is the editor. The film’s music is composed by Govind Vasantha. Ashiq Usman produces the film under his Ashiq Usman Productions banner.

Earlier this year, Bromance was in the news after a car, reportedly driven by the stunt choreographer, with Arjun, Mathew Thomas and Sangeeth Pratap, got into an accident while shooting a car chase sequence. Luckily, they didn’t sustain any serious injuries

Watch | The young and vibrant world of Malayalam cinema

