‘Bromance’: It’s a wrap for Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar’s film

Published - October 23, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Directed by Arun D Jose, ‘Bromance’ is penned by Raveesh Nath and Thomas P Sebastian

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap and Mathew Thomas from the sets of ‘Bromance’. | Photo Credit: sangeeth.prathap/Instagram

The shooting for Bromance has been completed. The Malayalam movie stars Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar.

Bromance is helmed by Arun D Jose, who had previously directed Jo and Jo. The movie’s script is written by Raveesh Nath and Thomas P Sebastian.

Kalabhavan Shajohn, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan and Sangeeth Prathap are the other actors in the movie. Akhil George is the cinematographer while Chaman Chakko is the editor. The film’s music is composed by Govind Vasantha.

Most Popular

