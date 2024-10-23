GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bromance’: It’s a wrap for Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar’s film

Directed by Arun D Jose, ‘Bromance’ is penned by Raveesh Nath and Thomas P Sebastian

Published - October 23, 2024 03:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap and Mathew Thomas from the sets of ‘Bromance’.

Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap and Mathew Thomas from the sets of ‘Bromance’. | Photo Credit: sangeeth.prathap/Instagram

The shooting for Bromance has been completed. The Malayalam movie stars Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar.

Interview | Arjun Ashokan: My role in ‘Bramayugam’ is a career milestone

Bromance is helmed by Arun D Jose, who had previously directed Jo and Jo. The movie’s script is written by Raveesh Nath and Thomas P Sebastian.

Kalabhavan Shajohn, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan and Sangeeth Prathap are the other actors in the movie. Akhil George is the cinematographer while Chaman Chakko is the editor. The film’s music is composed by Govind Vasantha.

ALSO READ:‘Little Hearts’ movie review: A below par, half-baked effort at being progressive

Mahima last starred in Little Heats, which also had Shane Nigam in the lead role. Arjun will next be seen Anand Sreebala. The film is set for a November 15, 2024 release.

