ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bro’: Teaser of Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej’s film promises a fun entertainer on cards

June 30, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Directed by Samuthirakani, ‘Bro’ is set to hit screens on July 28

The Hindu Bureau

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej in stills from ‘Bro’ | Photo Credit: Zee Studios/YouTube

The teaser of Bro, the much anticipated Telugu movie starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

The two-minute teaser promises a fun entertainer that drives home a larger philosophical message. The teaser also doesn’t give away much about how it has adapted the original series. Bro is writer-director Samuthirakani’s Telugu remake of his 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which starred the director himself as the God of Time and Thambi Ramaiah who gets a second chance at life after an accident.

ALSO READ
Priyanka Mohan joins the cast of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’

As confirmed in the teaser, it looks like Pawan Kalyan is playing Samuthirakani’s role with Sai Dharam Tej playing Mark a.k.a Markandeyulu, a version of the role played by Thambi Ramaiah. The teaser also has many shots infused with magical realism and it seems like Samuthirakani has used the scaling up of the budget to his advantage.

ALSO READ
‘Samajavaragamana’ movie review: Sree Vishnu and Naresh shine in this humorous family drama

With screenplay and dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram, the film also features Ketika Sharma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With music score by Thaman S, editing by Navin Nooli, and cinematography by Sujith Vasudev, Bro is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and Zee Studios. The film is currently set to hit theatres on July 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US