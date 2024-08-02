Britney Spears biopic in the works from Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures acquired the movie rights to the singer’s bestselling memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ after a competitive auction

Pop star Britney Spears is getting a biopic with director Jon M Chu attached as a director and Marc Platt attached as a producer. Universal Pictures acquired the movie rights to the singer's bestselling memoir The Woman in Me after a competitive auction.

Spears, 42, recently hinted about the biopic through her 'X' handle where she announced a "secret project" with producer Marc Platt.

In the book, which Spears published last year, the singer honestly chronicles her early stardom, her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her marriage and the infamous conservatorship, which gave the right to her finances and well-being to her father Jamie Spears.

The singer rose to fame after two of her albums "Baby One More Time" (1999) and "Oops!... I Did It Again" (2000) became the top-selling studio album releases of the time. She later went on to work on albums "In the Zone" (2003), "Circus" (2008) and "Crossroads" (2002).

Spears, however, had a rough patch in 2007 after her divorce from her second husband Kevin Federline, with whom she had two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. The duo tied the knot in 2004 but filed for separation in 2006. She was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in 2004 but they separated the same year.

The actor suffered through a breakdown and got her head shaved in a solon in 2007, which led to a conservatorship being imposed on her in 2008. The conservatorship was finally removed in 2021 after a legal battle.

Spears, who shot to fame when she was young, wrote about the incident in her book, in an excerpt released by People magazine.

"I'd been eyeballed so much growing up. I'd been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," she recalled.

The singer also spoke about how she lost control of her life because of conservatorship.

"The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me," she wrote in her memoir.