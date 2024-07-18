British miniseries ‘Boat Story’ set for Indian adaptation

Mumbai-based Locomotive Global Media has acquired the exclusive India rights to adapt award-winning British series Boat Story. The show will be directed and show-run for India by Mayank Sharma, known for creating the Prime Video Original series Breathe.

Boat Story follows two cash-strapped strangers who discover a stash of cocaine on a washed-up boat. Originally released in 2023, the miniseries was commissioned by BBC One, UK and Amazon Freevee, US Germany. The 6x60’ thriller was written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media production company), in association with All3Media International.

Locomotive Global Media had previously adapted Ray Donovan as Rana Naidu for Netflix.

Speaking on the acquisition, Roshni Ghosh, Producer at Locomotive Global Media, said “We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Boat Story’ to India. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds in India and our partners at All3Media International to present stories that defy formulaic narratives and deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Showrunner and director Mayank Sharma said, “I am really happy to be working on the adaptation of ‘Boat Story’. It is a fun, madly entertaining show with relatable yet quirky characters that keep you hooked until the end. While we aim to preserve the original’s essence, we are excited to infuse local flavour and fresh perspectives into our version that packs the show with action, humour and thrills specifically tailored for the Indian viewer.”

A platform for the Indian adaptation of Boat Story is yet to be announced.

