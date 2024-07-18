GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

British miniseries ‘Boat Story’ set for Indian adaptation

‘Boat Story’ follows two cash-strapped strangers who discover a stash of cocaine on a washed-up boat 

Published - July 18, 2024 04:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Boat Story’

A still from ‘Boat Story’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai-based Locomotive Global Media has acquired the exclusive India rights to adapt award-winning British series Boat Story. The show will be directed and show-run for India by Mayank Sharma, known for creating the Prime Video Original series Breathe.

Netflix’s ‘What We Watched’: ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ most-watched Indian titles on streamer

Boat Story follows two cash-strapped strangers who discover a stash of cocaine on a washed-up boat. Originally released in 2023, the miniseries was commissioned by BBC One, UK and Amazon Freevee, US Germany. The 6x60’ thriller was written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media production company), in association with All3Media International.

Locomotive Global Media had previously adapted Ray Donovan as Rana Naidu for Netflix.  

Speaking on the acquisition, Roshni Ghosh, Producer at Locomotive Global Media, said “We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Boat Story’ to India. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds in India and our partners at All3Media International to present stories that defy formulaic narratives and deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Showrunner and director Mayank Sharma said, “I am really happy to be working on the adaptation of ‘Boat Story’. It is a fun, madly entertaining show with relatable yet quirky characters that keep you hooked until the end. While we aim to preserve the original’s essence, we are excited to infuse local flavour and fresh perspectives into our version that packs the show with action, humour and thrills specifically tailored for the Indian viewer.”

‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ review: An utterly juvenile thriller

A platform for the Indian adaptation of Boat Story is yet to be announced.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.