‘Brinda’ teaser: Trisha puts up a brave fight against evil in Sony LIV’s thriller series

Streaming platform Sony LIV on Monday unveiled the teaser of its upcoming Telugu suspense thriller series, Brinda, headlined by Trisha. Written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala, the show marks the OTT debut of Trisha.

The teaser video begins to show a young girl who is about to be burnt at a stake as a religious propitiation. “Out battle isn’t against the anger, betrayal and hatred that we carry within us; our battle is against the goodness we have, to ensure it doesn’t fade away,” says a voiceover as we see Trisha’s character, a cop, take on a case that hit close to home. The trailer promises a gripping drama about good’s battle against evil.

In a statement, director Surya Vangala said that Brinda is a story that will enthral viewers while also making them reflect on their own beliefs. “It is a powerful, female-led narrative, and I am extremely happy to direct this series. Brinda’s character is layered unraveling different aspects as the story progresses. It’s been a pleasure working with Trisha Krishnan, and through Brinda, we hope to redefine the genre and push the envelope in the Telugu industry,” he said.

Brinda also features actor Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Also featuring in the cast are Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, and Rakendu Mouli among others.

Written by Surya and Padmavathi Malladi, the series has music by Shakthikanth Karthik, cinematography by Dinesh K Babu, editing by Anwar Ali, and production design by Avinash Kolla.

Produced by Adding Advertising LLP, Brinda is set to stream on Sony LIV from August 2 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Hindi.