Brie Larson’s ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ gets a streaming date

June 01, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Apple TV+ announced its upcoming limited drama series Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, will make its debut with the first two episodes on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Based on the best-selling, debut novel of the same name from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry, set in the early 1950s, follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann. Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant executive produces alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

New episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through November 24, 2023.

