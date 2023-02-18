ADVERTISEMENT

Brie Larson-starrer 'The Marvels' gets Indian release date

February 18, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris reprise their respective roles from the MCU shows ‘Ms Marvel’ and ‘WandaVision’

PTI

‘The Marvels’ release date poster | Photo Credit: @brielarson/Twitter

Brie Larson-led The Marvels will make its debut in Indian theatres on November 10, Marvel Studios has announced. The studio shared the film's release date on its official social media handles along with a new teaser poster, also featuring Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

"Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios' The Marvels, coming to theatres November 10," Marvel Studios posted on Instagram.

The Marvels, which is the 33 rd instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), brings back Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. She previously played the character in Captain Marvel(2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Vellani and Parris reprise their respective roles of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau from the MCU shows Ms Marvel and WandaVision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The movie also features Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury as well as British actor Zawe Ashton. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta has directed the film from a screenplay she wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has produced The Marvels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US