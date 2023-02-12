ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor to lead thriller ‘Wichita Libra’

February 12, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Washington

‘Wichita Libra’ is a murder mystery set in rural Kansas and is being directed by Henry Dunham

ANI

Phoebe Dynevor poses for a portrait. | Photo Credit: AP

Netflix original Bridgerton fame British star Phoebe Dynevor is now set to lead Wichita Libra, the sophomore feature from writer/director Henry Dunham. The thriller is produced by Jay Van Hoy ( The Lighthouse, The Witch, American Honey, Hell of a Summer). The film is currently in pre-production.

Wichita Libra is set in the aftermath of a triple murder in her hometown, with Frannie Jacobs (Dynevor) having fled rural Kansas for Chicago and started a new life. She is drawn back home after her brother's death to decode a cryptic letter he left behind, suggesting that the wrong man was charged with the crime that tore her community and family apart all those years ago and that an anonymous missing woman could clear his name, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

“We were immediately hooked by Henry Dunham’s atmospheric, completely immersive storytelling and are thrilled to be working with such a strong creative team on Wichita Libra,” said Mister Smith’s founder and CEO David Garrett. “We are so excited to see what Phoebe Dynevor brings to the complex, conflicted and compelling role of Frannie. ”Dynevor is represented by The Gersh Agency, United Agents, and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Henry Dunham is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.

