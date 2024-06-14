‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 series review: Scotch and sex in the Regency  

By introducing a shocking (and delicious) twist at the finale, the Bridgerton makers have strayed further away from the Julia Quinn novels the Regency-era romances are based on. In a happy coincidence, while you could get your senses bludgeoned into submission with the antics of Butcher and his lads against the increasingly-demented Homelander in season 4 of The Boys, Bridgerton offered a different kind of sensual feast.

Bridgerton Season 3 (Part Two) Creator: Chris Van Dusen Episodes: 4 Run time: 60 to 71 minutes Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Hannah Dodd, Luke Thompson, Polly Walker, Simone Ashley, Martins Imhangbe, Victor Alli, Daniel Francis, Jessica Madsen, Hannah New Storyline: A race is on to unmask Lady Whistledown the scandal sheet writer

The clothes are blindingly lovely — the intricate detailing, rich colours and the gorgeous embroidery are sinfully attractive. There is the jewellery too, which draws the eye and keeps it quite like that Ancient Mariner fixing the hapless wedding guest with his glittering eye.

The hair, with Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) leading the charge, is on quite another level, with ringlets, curls, bows, diamantes and woodland scenes clamouring for attention one is only too happy to give. With Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) declaring their love for each other at the end of Season 3, Part One, there might have been no story left to tell in the hour-long four episodes that constitute this second part of the third season.

Do not fear, however, as there is much heaving bosoms and covert glances to be mined out of the many couplings and manipulations. There is Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) sedate pairing with the Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli). While Penelope’s mum, Portia (Polly Walker) is pleased with her daughter making an advantageous match, Mama Bridgerton, Violet (Ruth Gemmell) is not completely convinced of Francesca’s feelings, believing as she does of a love that sweeps one of one’s feet.

Her feet are in danger of being swept off under her by Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), the brother of the de facto queen of the Ton, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). There is also Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and her inexplicable friendship with vacuous Cressida (Jessica Madsen). Benedict (Luke Thompson) explores his sexuality with the wealthy widow Lady Tilley (Hannah New) and her playmates while Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is enjoying wedded bliss with Kate (Simone Ashley).

In the midst of all this celebration, Queen Charlotte, sets the cat among the pigeons by announcing a 5000-pound reward for anyone who can unmask Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews, voice), who writes a popular column detailing all the scandals in the Ton.

The reward seems to be a way out for Cressida who is in danger of being married to someone three times her age, who looks down on gossip and parties as frivolous things. It is a sticking point for Penelope, Colin and Eloise. Eloise threatens to out Penelope if she does not tell Colin before the clock strikes 12 at the betrothal ball giving Episode 5, appropriately called ‘Tick Tock’, a Cinderella feeling.

Penelope is torn between her love of writing and her passion for Colin, who does not help matters by pouring scorn on Lady Whistledown for bringing grief to so many in the Ton. There are pop psych quotes thrown about, which we can surely embroider on our handkerchief cases.

While everything about Bridgerton is adorable, including the tantalising, towers of confectionary, the sex, though there is a lot of it (including a threesome), is not the required level of steamy. The incredible lack of chemistry between Polin might be to blame for that. Otherwise, the alternate Regency romance delivers on all fronts and there is Scottish saga to look forward to in the next season. Yessss!

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix