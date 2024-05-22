ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 enjoys biggest debut weekend in series history, hits 45.1M views

Published - May 22, 2024 07:06 pm IST

The second and first season of the Regency-era London show were also part of Netflix’s top 10 shows of the week

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bridgerton, the highly anticipated first part of season three of Shonda Rhimes’ series, debuted at first spot of Netflix’s most-watched shows list last week. The second and first season of the Regency-era London show were also part of the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 series review: Back in the Ton for sex and style 

Released on May 16, the first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 were viewed 45.1 million times, totalling around 165.2 million hours of view time, said Netflix. The second show on the list was Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Scandal Season 1, which enjoyed 9.5 million views.

The third show in the list was the limited series Baby Reindeer with 7.4 million views. It was Baby Reindeer’s sixth week in the top 10 list.

ALSO READ:Shonda Rhimes interview on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘There is some steam obviously’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Bridgerton Season 3, while two of the Bridgerton siblings are enjoying marital bliss, the others and the Featheringtons are en route to finding it. The second part of the eight-episode Bridgerton Season 3 will drop on June 13. The first part of Season 3 was the number one show on Netflix in 78 countries. In

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US