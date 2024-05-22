‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 enjoys biggest debut weekend in series history, hits 45.1M views

Bridgerton, the highly anticipated first part of season three of Shonda Rhimes’ series, debuted at first spot of Netflix’s most-watched shows list last week. The second and first season of the Regency-era London show were also part of the list.

Released on May 16, the first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 were viewed 45.1 million times, totalling around 165.2 million hours of view time, said Netflix. The second show on the list was Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Scandal Season 1, which enjoyed 9.5 million views.

The third show in the list was the limited series Baby Reindeer with 7.4 million views. It was Baby Reindeer’s sixth week in the top 10 list.

In Bridgerton Season 3, while two of the Bridgerton siblings are enjoying marital bliss, the others and the Featheringtons are en route to finding it. The second part of the eight-episode Bridgerton Season 3 will drop on June 13. The first part of Season 3 was the number one show on Netflix in 78 countries. In

