Brian Tyree Henry joins Universal Pictures' upcoming musical

April 25, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Godzilla x Kongstar Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of an upcoming musical film from American singer Pharrell Williams and director Michel Gondry. Inspired by William's growing up years in Virginia Beach set in 1977, the untitled movie will feature Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who recently won a best supporting actress Oscar.

The project, which hails from Hollywood studio Universal Pictures, will be directed by Gondry from a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Williams will serve as the producer.

Henry is popular for appearing in FX series Atlanta as well as movies such as Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, Godzilla vs. Kong, Eternals, and Bullet Train. Most recently, he was seen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

ALSOR READ:‘Transformers One’ trailer: Paramount launches new trailer from space with Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and more

His upcoming projects includes sports biopic The Fire Inside, Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring and Paramount’s animated film Transformers One, in which also voice stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

