Brian Cox to voice Santa Claus in Netflix’s ‘That Christmas’

March 20, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Veteran Scottish actor Brian Cox is set to lend his voice to the beloved character of Santa Claus in Netflix’s highly anticipated animated feature, That Christmas.

Scheduled for release later this year, the film marks the directorial debut of Simon Otto, a seasoned animation veteran known for his work on projects like Love, Death & Robots and How to Train Your Dragon. The series is adapted from the eponymous cherished children’s book series by acclaimed writer and director Richard Curtis.

Otto expressed his excitement, stating, “Becoming an animator had been on my Christmas wish list ever since I was a child,” while Curtis added, “This has been the most amazing adventure, my first animated film.”

Joining Cox in the star-studded cast are Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, and Bill Nighy, who will portray the residents of a picturesque seaside town experiencing a festive upheaval. The ensemble of voice talents also includes Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, and Katherine Parkinson, among others, bringing to life a charming array of characters.

The film will also feature original music from composer, John Powell, known for his work on How To Train Your Dragon, Ice Age and more.