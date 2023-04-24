ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Cox to star in James Bond-inspired unscripted Prime Video series '007's Road to a Million'

April 24, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The show will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure across iconic Bond film locations

PTI

Brian Cox as ‘The Controller’ in Amazon’s new unscripted original

Succession star Brian Cox has booked his next gig with Prime Video's upcoming UK Original 007's Road to a Million, an unscripted adventure series shot across locations of James Bond films.

According to the streamer, the show will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to GBP 1 million. Filmed in many iconic Bond locations — from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica — this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism.

'Succession' season 4 episode 1 review: TV Roy-alty is back and it is bigger, bolder and better

In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Cox, a recipient of Emmy and Golden Globe awards, will play 'The Controller', the enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants in the series.

The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away — up to GBP 1 million per couple — but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle,” the Scottish star said in a statement.

007’s Road to a Million is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, EON Productions, 72 Films, and MGM Alternative. The show will launch on Prime Video later this year. .

