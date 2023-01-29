ADVERTISEMENT

Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ to release in India on February 3

January 29, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

Based on a famous play by Samuel D hunter, the Darren Aronofsky-directed film also stars Hong Chau and Sadie Sink

PTI

Brendan Fraser in a still from the film ‘The Whale’ | Photo Credit: -

Indian audiences will get to see Brendan Fraser's Oscar-nominated performance in The Whale on the big screen on February 3.

Impact Films is leading the distribution for the Darren Aronofsky-directed film in the country.

The Whale is the story of a reclusive English teacher Charlie (Fraser) living with severe obesity who tries to connect with her estranged daughter for one last chance at redemption. It’s based on a famous play by Samuel D hunter and also stars Hong Chau and Sadie Sink.

"We had been waiting for this moment and I am pretty sure Brendan’s fans in India are going to love his comeback film on big screens” Ashwani Sharma, founder of Impact Films, said in a statement.

The Whale premiered at Venice Film Festival last year. For the Oscars 2023, the film has scored three nominations -- Best Actor for Fraser, Best Supporting Actress for Chau and Best Make Up and Hair Styling.

Fraser has already won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie.

Sharma also announced that Impact Films will soon release Ruben Ostlund's Palme D’ Or winner feature Triangle of Sadness. Starring Charlbi Dean, Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, the satirical black comedy is nominated for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards.

