Brendan Fraser to star in comedy drama ‘Rental Family’

November 22, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

Brendan Fraser, this year’s Oscar winner, is set to star in the comedy drama Rental Family from Searchlight Pictures. Fraser had won the Academy Award in the Best Actor in Leading Role category for his performance in The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Japanese filmmaker Mitsuyo Miyazaki, popularly known as Hikari, will direct and produce the film. She will co-write the script with Stephen Blahut. The makers haven’t announced the release date yet.

Rental Family is about a down-and-out actor living in Tokyo who is hired as a token American guy for a Japanese rental family company providing professional stand-in services. Apart from Fraser, the film team hasn’t cast other actors so far.

Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen are producing Rental Family along with Hikari and Shin Yamaguchi. Blahut and Tomo Koizumi are executive producers. Fraser was recently seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.