Brendan Fraser to skip Golden Globes after accusing former HFPA head of sexual assault

November 17, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

In 2018, Fraser accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk of sexually assaulting him

AFP

Brendan Fraser | Photo Credit: Arthur Mola

Oscar-tipped actor Brendan Fraser has said in an interview that he will not attend next year's Golden Globes ceremony, four years after he publicly accused Philip Berk, the former head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of sexual assault.

In a startling comeback, the 1990s star has raked in plaudits for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. But even if his performance does score him a Globes nod, he will not attend the January event.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No, I will not participate," Fraser told GQ in an interview when asked if he would attend the awards, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), were he invited.

"It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2018, the actor accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him at an event in 2003. Berk denied the allegation, but acknowledged making a written apology at the time.

The HFPA, after an investigation sparked by Fraser's allegation, concluded that Berk's touching was "intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance."

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

One of the biggest names in Hollywood in the 1990s, Fraser starred in a string of family-friendly blockbusters as a muscle-bound hunk in films such as George of the Jungle and The Mummy, before his cinema career fell off in the late 2000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US