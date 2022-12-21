Brendan Fraser to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

December 21, 2022 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The actor will be recognised for his performance in filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’

PTI

Brendan Fraser | Photo Credit: Rebecca Cabage

Hollywood star Brendan Fraser will be feted with the Spotlight Award at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The actor will be recognised for his performance in filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, the festival organisers said in a statement posted on the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky’s powerful adaptation of The Whale. Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness," festival chairman Harold Matzner said.

"For this award caliber performance, it is our honour to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Brendan Fraser," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the play by Samuel D Hunter, The Whale follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in person on January 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Centre. The film gala will run through January 16, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US