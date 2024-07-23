Brendan Fraser to play Dwight D Eisenhower in D-Day movie ‘Pressure’

Brendan Fraser (of The Whale fame) is set to play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower in the upcoming D-Day movie Pressure, reported Deadline. The Oscar-winning actor will join Andrew Scott, the BAFTA winner.

Pressure is touted to be a ticking-clock drama about the tense days leading up to the Normandy landings. Scott plays Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer Jamie Stagg, whose role is to inform Eisenhower of weather conditions that might make or break their Normandy invasion, reported Deadline.

Pressure is set to be directed by Anthony Maras (of Hotel Mumbai fame). The film will go on floors in the UK in September. The rest of the cast members of the movie are yet to be announced.

The screenplay is written by David Haig, and Maras, based on Haig’s popular play. Army General Eisenhower served as the 34th US President, serving from 1953-61.

“In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element — the British weather. Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

“The wrong conditions could devastate the largest-ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on. With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance,” the official summary reads.