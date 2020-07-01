‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ trailer: Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut promises an intriguing drama

Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’

01 July 2020 16:17 IST

The psychological crime thriller follows a doting father in search of his missing daughter.

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for Breathe: Into The Shadows. Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the psychological crime thriller which sees Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, playing a doting father in search of his missing daughter.

The Amazon Original Series also sees the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh in his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. This Original Series also features Nithya Menen, in her digital debut, as well as Saiyami Kher in a prominent role.

The trailer follows the journey of Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan), as he and his wife delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya. In the pursuit for justice, senior inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) takes the lead of the case, amidst the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime Branch. Obstacles face the investigation at every turn, and as the couple get closer to the truth, the kidnapper’s unusual demands place them in a series of grievous situations.

Here is the official synopsis for the show: A 6-year old girl is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal must kill someone! Meanwhile, Kabir Sawant continues his pursuit for justice in the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime branch. A chaotic world of lies, deceit and mind games opens when Kabir is given charge of the investigation of the murders committed by Avinash. How far will Avinash go to find his missing daughter?

Breathe: Into The Shadows premieres on July 10.