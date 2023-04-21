Brandon Sklenar joins movie adaptation of Collen Hover's 'It ends with Us'

April 21, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Brandon Sklenar who is known for breakout roles like Spencer Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's 1923, is now all set to join the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel 'It Ends With Us' alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Brandon Sklenar will play the role of Atlas Corrigan. Earlier, it was announced that Lively would take on the role of Lily Bloom, opposite Baldoni's Ryle Kincaid, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Jane the Virgin alum Baldoni is directing and executive producing the film through Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios, which he co-founded. Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof will also serve as executive producers. Christy Hall, the co-creator of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This, is penning the screenplay and will produce it.

On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, Baldoni dropped a video, in which he revealed that they have found who will play young Lily, weeks after launching a national open casting search for the role. Though he didn't reveal the actress' name, he did express his appreciation, "to all the amazing actors who submitted auditions for 'Young Lily' - Thank you for pouring your hearts into this role. We found our young Lily! We'll be announcing her soon. Stay tuned for more updates!"

The film is based on the book, and it follows Lily, a woman with a troubled past, as she meets neurosurgeon Ryle while living in Boston. Although she believes she has found her soulmate, she begins to doubt their love over time. To make matters worse, her high school love interest, Atlas, reappears in her life.

Sklenar is most remembered for his performance as Spencer Dutton in 1923, the second prequel to Yellowstone, in which he co-starred with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. And his recent credits include The Offer opposite Miles Teller, Season 4 of Westworld, The Big Ugly, Vice, Midway, and Temple.