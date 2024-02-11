GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bramayugam’ trailer: Mammootty headlines a riveting, eerie affair

The horror-thriller film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, also stars the likes of Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz and others

February 11, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mammootty in ‘Bramayugam’



The trailer of Mammootty’s next Bramayugam is here.

The horror-thriller film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, also stars the likes of Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz and others.

The black-and-white trailer is a riveting affair, comparing the events in life to a game of dice where each person is a pawn. Mammootty, whose last release was the acclaimed Kaathal - The Core, is spectacularly eerie in the visuals.


‘Bhoothakalam’ movie review: Getting the scares right in effortless fashion

Bramayugam is produced by Ramachandra Chakravarthy and S Sashikanth. Rahul Sadasivan had previously made Bhoothakalam, a thriller starring Shane Nigam and Revathi. TD Ramakrishnan has written the dialogues for Bramayugam while Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer. Christo Xavier has composed the music for the movie.

The film is set to hit screens on February 15.

