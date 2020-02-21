‘Brahms: The Boy II’ movie review: The dolls must be crazy

What is it with dolls and horror movies? There is Annabelle, Chucky and now Brahms who dresses neatly in suit and tie or colourful jumpers with nary a frown to cross his spotless porcelain face while doing all manner of unspeakable things.

Actually he does not do much apart from set down house-rules that kind of sound okay — no guests and to keep food in the freezer (a carryover from the 2016 movie, The Boy). If Brahms had added no looking at phone during meal times, he could have been called a good influence.

Liza (Katie Holmes) is a victim of a home invasion when her husband, Sean, (Owain Yeoman) is at work. The couple’s son, Jude, (Christopher Convery) is deeply traumatised and does not speak after the incident. Liza and Sean decide to move into the country in the hope that Jude will recover.

Of all the stately manors in the world, they naturally had to pick one with a grisly past, where an old couple committed suicide while their deranged son hid in the walls. Jude finds a doll in a shallow grave and things begin happening soon after. There is a strange gamekeeper with a sweet dog who you know will die, because it is a horror movie.

Brahms: The Boy II is thankfully short on gore but is also short on genuine thrills. It is nice to see Holmes after an age and more. The house looks lovely and so does the well-accessorized Brahms. Wonder what film production companies do with all the demented dolls — now that would be an interesting horror movie.