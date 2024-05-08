ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmanandam and son Raja Goutham join hands for ‘BhrahmaAnandam’

Published - May 08, 2024 06:28 pm IST

The film, to be directed by RVS Nikhil, is set to release in December

The Hindu Bureau

Brahmanandam in the film ‘BrahmaAnandam’. | Photo Credit: Swadharam Entertainment/YouTube

Veteran Telugu comedy actor Brahmanandam will join hands with his son Raja Goutham for the first time. The film, called BrahmaAnandam, will be directed by RVS Nikhil.

The makers announced the project with an interesting video, involving Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham and Vennela Kishore. Brahmanandam and Raja Goutham is said to play grandfather and grandson respectively in the movie.

The first-look poster of the film hints at a quirky comedy drama. The female leads of the films are Priya Vadlamani and Aishwarya Holakkal. BrahmaAnandam is set to hit the screens on December 6.

