Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist’ picked up by A24

Published - September 09, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Corbet made history at Venice as the youngest director ever to win the Silver Lion award in the festival’s 92-year history

The Hindu Bureau

Brady Corbet, winner of the Silver Lion for best director for the film ‘The Brutalist’, poses during the closing ceremony of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

A24 has acquired U.S. distribution rights for The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet. The film recently made waves by winning the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival before screening at the Toronto Film Festival.

Venice 2024: Brady Corbet’s three-hour post-war epic ‘The Brutalist’ debuts at festival

The Brutalist tells the story of László Tóth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect played by Adrien Brody, who immigrates to the U.S. in 1947. The film explores Tóth’s struggles as he initially faces poverty, but eventually secures a career-altering contract with questionable patrons. Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn round out the cast.

Corbet, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mona Fastvold, made history at Venice as the youngest director ever to win the prestigious Silver Lion award in the festival’s 92-year history. In addition to its festival appearances, The Brutalist will also be showcased at the upcoming New York Film Festival, adding to the film’s growing momentum.

Venice 2024: Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ bags Venice Golden Lion as Nicole Kidman takes home the Volpi Cup

While A24 holds the U.S. rights, Focus Features will handle international distribution.

