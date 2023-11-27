ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley Cooper says he would do ‘Hangover 4’ in an instant

November 27, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

The actor, however, believes director Todd Phillips would not like to revisit the franchise

PTI

Zach Galifianakis as Alan holding Baby Tyler, Bradley Cooper as Phil and Ed Helms as Stu in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ comedy ‘The Hangover’, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. | Photo Credit: FRANK MASI

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper says he would instantly be ready to return as Phil from The Hangover franchise if the fourth part ever happens.

ALSO READ
Hangover Part III: Insane blast of irreverence

The actor first starred in the Todd Phillips comedy series in 2009 alongside Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Heather Graham, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong and Jeffrey Tambor.

“I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant. Just because I love Todd, I love Zach, I love Ed so much, I probably would," Cooper said during an appearance on The New Yorker Radio Hour.

The actor, however, believes Phillips would not like to revisit the franchise. “I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper to headline Steven Spielberg’s Frank Bullitt movie

The Hangover revolved around Phil (Cooper), Stu Price (Helms), Alan Garner (Galifianakis) and Doug Billings (Bartha) as they go on a trip to Las Vegas for a bachelor party in honour of Doug who is about to get married. Things get hazy when after their party night out they wake up and Doug is missing and no one remembers what happened the previous night.

ALSO READ
Bradley Cooper to direct, star in 'Is This Thing On?' along with Will Arnett

Phillips went on to make two sequels — 2011's The Hangover Part II and 2013's The Hangover Part III.

Cooper's latest acting effort is the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which also marks his second directorial venture after A Star Is Born.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US