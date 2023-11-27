HamberMenu
Bradley Cooper says he would do ‘Hangover 4’ in an instant

The actor, however, believes director Todd Phillips would not like to revisit the franchise

November 27, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

PTI
Zach Galifianakis as Alan holding Baby Tyler, Bradley Cooper as Phil and Ed Helms as Stu in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ comedy ‘The Hangover’, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Zach Galifianakis as Alan holding Baby Tyler, Bradley Cooper as Phil and Ed Helms as Stu in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ comedy ‘The Hangover’, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. | Photo Credit: FRANK MASI

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper says he would instantly be ready to return as Phil from The Hangover franchise if the fourth part ever happens.

The actor first starred in the Todd Phillips comedy series in 2009 alongside Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Heather Graham, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong and Jeffrey Tambor.

“I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant. Just because I love Todd, I love Zach, I love Ed so much, I probably would," Cooper said during an appearance on The New Yorker Radio Hour.

The actor, however, believes Phillips would not like to revisit the franchise. “I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that,” he said.

The Hangover revolved around Phil (Cooper), Stu Price (Helms), Alan Garner (Galifianakis) and Doug Billings (Bartha) as they go on a trip to Las Vegas for a bachelor party in honour of Doug who is about to get married. Things get hazy when after their party night out they wake up and Doug is missing and no one remembers what happened the previous night.

Phillips went on to make two sequels — 2011's The Hangover Part II and 2013's The Hangover Part III.

Cooper's latest acting effort is the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which also marks his second directorial venture after A Star Is Born.

