Brad Pitt's untitled Formula One movie adds Tobias Menzies

June 03, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Actor Tobias Menzies has joined the cast of Brad Pitt-led untitled Formula One racing movie. Backed by Apple, the movie will see Pitt take on the role of a former driver who returns to the sport, as per the official synopsis.

Menzies, who won an Emmy for playing Prince Philip in Netflix's royal drama The Crown, will feature in an undisclosed role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie comes from Top Gun: Maverick team of filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay. The film will also star Snowfall actor Damson Idris and Kerry Condon of The Banshees of Inisherin fame.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will produce the project through his Dawn Apollo Films banner. Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) are also behind the project. Penni Thow serves as executive producer. Menzies will next play the lead role of Edwin Stanton in Apple TV+’s upcoming period drama show Manhunt, about the pursuit of John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

