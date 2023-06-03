ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Pitt's untitled Formula One movie adds Tobias Menzies

June 03, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Tobias Menzies is part of the Brad Pitt-starrer on Formula One, directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

PTI

Tobias Menzies | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Tobias Menzies has joined the cast of Brad Pitt-led untitled Formula One racing movie. Backed by Apple, the movie will see Pitt take on the role of a former driver who returns to the sport, as per the official synopsis.

ALSO READ
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ movie review: This multiversal experience is an action-packed visual extravaganza

Menzies, who won an Emmy for playing Prince Philip in Netflix's royal drama The Crown, will feature in an undisclosed role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie comes from Top Gun: Maverick team of filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay. The film will also star Snowfall actor Damson Idris and Kerry Condon of The Banshees of Inisherin fame.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will produce the project through his Dawn Apollo Films banner. Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible’ trying to break ‘Oppenheimer’ IMAX exclusivity

Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) are also behind the project. Penni Thow serves as executive producer. Menzies will next play the lead role of Edwin Stanton in Apple TV+’s upcoming period drama show Manhunt, about the pursuit of John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US