Movies

Brad Pitt reveals he was asked to play Neo in ‘The Matrix’

Brad Pitt poses backstage

Brad Pitt poses backstage   | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

more-in

Keanu Reeves, who played the hacker-turned-saviour-of-the-world for three films, is now returning for ‘Matrix 4’

Actor Keanu Reeves’ fan-favourite cybercriminal and computer programmer Neo was once supposed to be played by Brad Pitt. The 56-year-old actor, who is having a golden run this award season winning all the major best actor in a supporting role trophies for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, said he was approached for the first film in the franchise directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski.

According to Collider, Pitt made the revelation during a stage interview with Leonard Maltin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“I did pass on ‘The Matrix’ I took the red pill.That’s the only one I’m naming. I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first one. Just to clarify that,” he said when Maltin quizzed him about films he had passed on.

The actor added that he never likes discussing the topic of his overlooked projects.

“I come from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine. I really believe (the role) was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s and they go and make it.

“I really do believe in that. If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights.”

Reeves, who played the hacker-turned-saviour-of-the-world for three films, is now returning for the fourth installment.

Lana is attached to direct the new movie which is scheduled to be released in May 21, 2021.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
celebrity
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 2:39:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/brad-pitt-reveals-he-was-asked-to-play-neo-in-the-matrix/article30642429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY