Two for joy

Brad Pitt says he would love to work with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio again.

The Quentin Tarantino directorial is the first collaboration between the two Hollywood stars and Pitt, 55, said they had a “fun” time working on the film.

“It wasgreat ease, fun. I had a great laugh with him. And it’s that thing of knowing you got the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you. “There’s a great relief in that. We kept the same reference points, we came on (the sets) at the same time, had similar experience to laugh about. I hope I get to do it again,” he told reporters.

According to Variety, the actor was speaking at a press conference at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

DiCaprio, 44, echoed Pitt’s sentiments, calling him “a terrific actor” and “a professional”.

He said the fact that Tarantino worked thoroughly on the backstories of the characters they play in the film helped them settle in as co-stars more easily. “We kind of grew up in the same generation, got our start around the same time. Quentin gave us an incredible back story for our characters,” said Di Caprio.

“There’s sort of a new era in Hollywood and they are outsiders. That sort of fed into this immediate ease and comfort that he and I had with one another. So when Quentin puts us in these improvised scenarios, we have a good foothold on the history of our characters. I think we together forged a great cinematic bond in a film about our industry,” the actor said.

The film, which had its world première at Cannes, is billed as Tarantino’s ode to the Hollywood of his childhood and explores how the Golden Age of the industry came to an end with the murder of actor Sharon Tate at the hands of the Manson Family cult in 1969.

It features DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Pitt playing his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be neighbours of Tate, essayed by Margot Robbie in the film.

The film releases in July.