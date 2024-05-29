ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for Apple TV’s ‘Wolf’s’

Published - May 29, 2024 12:36 pm IST

This project marks their first collaboration in over 15 years since the Ocean’s film series

The Hindu Bureau

Brad Pitt and George Clooney in a still from Apple TV’s ‘Wolfs’

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are set to reunite on screen in Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller, Wolfs. This project marks their first collaboration in over 15 years, rekindling a partnership that captivated audiences in the Ocean’s film series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie faces legal setback in battle with Brad Pitt

A teaser for Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts, debuted yesterday, giving us a brief look at upcoming film. The clip features Clooney and Pitt in a rain-soaked car, with Clooney driving and Pitt amusing himself by tinkering with the car’s sun visor and glove compartment.

The full trailer is set to release on Wednesday. Alongside Pitt and Clooney, the movie stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams of Euphoria, and Poorna Jagannathan from Never Have I Ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitt and Clooney’s on-screen chemistry was immortalized in the Ocean’s trilogy, where they played the heist masterminds Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan. Their camaraderie extended to other projects like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Burn After Reading. They also recently lent their voices to John Krasinski’s family comedy, IF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
George Clooney, Adam Sandler to lead Noah Baumbach's next movie

Reflecting on their reunion, Clooney humorously commented on the passage of time since their last film together, playfully calling Pitt “Pretty Boy Pitt” and joking about his need for work.

Pitt, who co-produces Wolfs with Clooney, has been busy with projects like Netflix’s sci-fi series 3 Body Problem and the biopic Bob Marley: One Love. Clooney, meanwhile, directed The Boys in a Boat and is set to make his Broadway debut with Good Night, and Good Luck.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US