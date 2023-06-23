‘BoyapatiRAPO’: Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni’s untitled film gets new release date

June 23, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

Actor Ram Pothineni’s untitled film with Boyapati Srinu has got a fresh release date. The film, tentatively titled BoyapatiRAPO, was scheduled to release on October 20 during Dusshera. Now, the makers have advanced the release date to September 15.

We are coming in Early..



15th of Sep,2023. https://t.co/v5SKaUMkkn — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) June 23, 2023

“Massive energy striking early,” read a caption on the film’s fresh poster released by the makers. The poster shows Ram Pothineni in a traditional look in a village backdrop.

Set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Sreeleela plays the female lead while S Thaman has scored the film’s music. BoyapatiRAPO has dialogues written by M Rathnam while the cinematography is by Santhosh Detake. AS Prakash is the art director.

Boyapati’s previous film was the blockbuster Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ram Pothineni last featured in N Linguswamy’s The Warrior.