‘Bougainvillea’ trailer: Amal Neerad film starring Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and Jyothirmayi promises an engaging psychological thriller

Updated - October 10, 2024 01:26 pm IST

‘Bougainvillea’, starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi, is set to hit the screens on October 17

The Hindu Bureau

Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi in ‘Bougainvillea’. | Photo Credit: Amal Neerad Productions/YouTube

The trailer for Bougainvillea is out. The Malayalam film, directed by Amal Neerad, stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi in lead roles.

‘Sthuthi’: Promo song from Malalayam thriller ‘Bougainvillea’ stars Jyothirmayi and Kunchako Boban

The trailer hints at a gripping psychological thriller. Jyothirmayi plays Reethu, who is suffering from memory loss. Kunchacko Boban plays the character of Reethu’s husband. In the trailer, we see Reethu being obssesed with bougainvillea and immersing herself in painting. Fahadh Faasil essays the role of a cop who is investigating the serial killings of young women in the area.

Bougainvillea is written by Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad. The film is produced by Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban. It is presented by Amal Neerad Productions in association with Udaya Pictures. Sushin Shyam is the music composer while Anend C Chandran is the cinematographer. Vivek Harshan is the editor.

ALSO READ:Choreographers Sumesh Sundar and Jishnudas on their viral dance moves in Amal Neerad’s ‘Bougainvillea’

Amal Neerad last directed the blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam (2022)starring Mammootty. Fahadh Faasil’s latest release isRajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, alsostarring Amitabh Bachchan and Manju Warrier.

