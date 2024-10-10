The trailer for Bougainvillea is out. The Malayalam film, directed by Amal Neerad, stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi in lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer hints at a gripping psychological thriller. Jyothirmayi plays Reethu, who is suffering from memory loss. Kunchacko Boban plays the character of Reethu’s husband. In the trailer, we see Reethu being obssesed with bougainvillea and immersing herself in painting. Fahadh Faasil essays the role of a cop who is investigating the serial killings of young women in the area.

Bougainvillea is written by Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad. The film is produced by Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban. It is presented by Amal Neerad Productions in association with Udaya Pictures. Sushin Shyam is the music composer while Anend C Chandran is the cinematographer. Vivek Harshan is the editor.

ALSO READ:Choreographers Sumesh Sundar and Jishnudas on their viral dance moves in Amal Neerad’s ‘Bougainvillea’

Amal Neerad last directed the blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam (2022)starring Mammootty. Fahadh Faasil’s latest release isRajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, alsostarring Amitabh Bachchan and Manju Warrier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.