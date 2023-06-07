‘Bottoms’ Trailer: Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri lead the R-Rated, Lesbian Comedy

June 07, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

Bottoms follows PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), two queer teen girls who start a fight club with a plan to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. According to the film’s official logline, “Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defence. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

Director Emma Seligman who rose to fame with the 2020 indie feature Shiva Baby wrote the screenplay alongside Rachel. The cast of the film includes Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Dominczyk and Marshawn Lynch.

Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small serve as producers alongside executive producer Ted Deiker.

Bottoms premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on March 11 and is set to release in theatres on August 25, 2023.