‘Bottle Radha’ teaser: Guru Somasundaram drinks to forget he’s a drunkard in Pa Ranjith’s next production

We had previously reported that director and Producer Pa Ranjith is next producing a film titled Bottle Radha under his Neelam Productions banner. Starring Guru Somasundaram in the lead, the film is helmed by first-time director Dhinakaran Sivalingam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s teaser has been released by actors Arya and Silambarasan TR. The teaser introduces us to our titular hero who is facing the repercussions of being a drunkard and exclaims how he’s drinking to wash the sorrows of the troubles drinking has brought in his life.

The film also stars Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Merku Thodarchi Malai-fame Antony. With music by Sean Roldan, Bottle Radha’s cinematography is by Roopesh and editing is by Sangathamizhan. Also produced by TN Arunbalaji and co-produced by A Nandakumar, the shooting of the film has been wrapped up and Bottle Radha, apart from Tamil, will also be released in Malayalam.

Watch the teaser of Bottle Radha here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.