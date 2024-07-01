ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bottle Radha’ teaser: Guru Somasundaram drinks to forget he’s a drunkard in Pa Ranjith’s next production

Published - July 01, 2024 05:48 pm IST

The film also stars Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Antony

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Bottle Radha’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that director and Producer Pa Ranjith is next producing a film titled Bottle Radha under his Neelam Productions banner. Starring Guru Somasundaram in the lead, the film is helmed by first-time director Dhinakaran Sivalingam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pa Ranjith to produce Guru Somasundaram’s ‘Bottle Radha’

The film’s teaser has been released by actors Arya and Silambarasan TR. The teaser introduces us to our titular hero who is facing the repercussions of being a drunkard and exclaims how he’s drinking to wash the sorrows of the troubles drinking has brought in his life.

The film also stars Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Merku Thodarchi Malai-fame Antony. With music by Sean Roldan, Bottle Radha’s cinematography is by Roopesh and editing is by Sangathamizhan. Also produced by TN Arunbalaji and co-produced by A Nandakumar, the shooting of the film has been wrapped up and Bottle Radha, apart from Tamil, will also be released in Malayalam.

Pa Ranjith to co-produce first cinematic collaboration between Papua New Guinea and India titled ‘Papa Buka’

Watch the teaser of Bottle Radha here:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US