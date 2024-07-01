GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bottle Radha’ teaser: Guru Somasundaram drinks to forget he’s a drunkard in Pa Ranjith’s next production

The film also stars Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Antony

Published - July 01, 2024 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Bottle Radha’

A still from ‘Bottle Radha’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that director and Producer Pa Ranjith is next producing a film titled Bottle Radha under his Neelam Productions banner. Starring Guru Somasundaram in the lead, the film is helmed by first-time director Dhinakaran Sivalingam.

Pa Ranjith to produce Guru Somasundaram’s ‘Bottle Radha’

The film’s teaser has been released by actors Arya and Silambarasan TR. The teaser introduces us to our titular hero who is facing the repercussions of being a drunkard and exclaims how he’s drinking to wash the sorrows of the troubles drinking has brought in his life.

The film also stars Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Merku Thodarchi Malai-fame Antony. With music by Sean Roldan, Bottle Radha’s cinematography is by Roopesh and editing is by Sangathamizhan. Also produced by TN Arunbalaji and co-produced by A Nandakumar, the shooting of the film has been wrapped up and Bottle Radha, apart from Tamil, will also be released in Malayalam.

Pa Ranjith to co-produce first cinematic collaboration between Papua New Guinea and India titled ‘Papa Buka’

Watch the teaser of Bottle Radha here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.