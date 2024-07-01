‘Bottle Radha’ teaser: Guru Somasundaram drinks to forget he’s a drunkard in Pa Ranjith’s next production

We had previously reported that director and Producer Pa Ranjith is next producing a film titled Bottle Radha under his Neelam Productions banner. Starring Guru Somasundaram in the lead, the film is helmed by first-time director Dhinakaran Sivalingam.

The film’s teaser has been released by actors Arya and Silambarasan TR. The teaser introduces us to our titular hero who is facing the repercussions of being a drunkard and exclaims how he’s drinking to wash the sorrows of the troubles drinking has brought in his life.

From the insightful direction of Dhinakaran my friend, comes a film that sensitively addresses the struggles of those afflicted by alcohol addiction.



Experience the gravity of our story through this thought-provoking teaser of #BottleRadha🍻

▶️ https://t.co/W9AdjAt4ko



A film… pic.twitter.com/4wA8MP7XHy — pa.ranjith (@beemji) July 1, 2024

The film also stars Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Merku Thodarchi Malai-fame Antony. With music by Sean Roldan, Bottle Radha’s cinematography is by Roopesh and editing is by Sangathamizhan. Also produced by TN Arunbalaji and co-produced by A Nandakumar, the shooting of the film has been wrapped up and Bottle Radha, apart from Tamil, will also be released in Malayalam.

Watch the teaser of Bottle Radha here: