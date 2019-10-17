Both ‘Bigil’ and ‘Kaithi’ to release on October 25

The makers of this year’s Diwali releases — Vijay’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi — announced their release dates today.

Directors of both the projects, Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj (who is the director of Vijay’s next Thalapathy 64) took to social media to post the news. Creative producer of Bigil, Archana Kalpathi has now added a hashtag for the film: #PodraVediya.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sangathamizhan was inititally touted to be part of the running as well to release for Diwali, but then dropped out.

Earlier this week, both films were also cleared with U/A certificates, which was rejoiced by fans. However, a leak of Bigil’s certificate seems to have revealed a couple of minor spoilers about Rayappan’s storyline, one of the characters that Vijay essays in the film.

Meanwhile, creative producer of Bigil, Archana Kalpathi of AGS Cinemas also announced that the trailer of the film which was released last weekend, crossed two million likes on YouTube.