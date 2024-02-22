ADVERTISEMENT

‘Borderlands’ trailer: Cate Blanchett and crew go on an epic adventure in lavish video-game adaptation

February 22, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The action-adventure film teams Blanchett with Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black and others

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Borderlands’

A red-haired Cate Blanchett stirs mayhem on the bandit planet of Pandora in the trailer for Borderlands, a live-action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise.

Presented by Lionsgate Films, Borderlands is directed by actor-filmmaker Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Thanksgiving). The action comedy teams Blanchett with Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu and others.

Jack Black voices the robot Claptrap in the adaptation.

In Borderlands, Blanchett plays Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter who reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora, and forms an an ‘unexpected alliance with a ragtag crew of misfits’.

“Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Borderlands is set to release in the US on August 9, 2024.

Related Topics

English cinema

