ADVERTISEMENT

‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in director Anurag Singh’s war film

Published - September 06, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The filmis all set to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.

The Hindu Bureau

Diljit Dosanjh

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has gotten on board the cast of Border 2. The film, led by Sunny Deol, will also feature Varun Dhawan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Deol took to social media to share a video welcoming  Diljit Dosanjh.

Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’, JP Dutta to produce

This announcement comes after Sunny Deol announced Varun Dhawan’s addition to the project just a few days ago. Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films are presenting Border 2 which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta

Sunny Deol welcomes ‘fauji’ Varun Dhawan to Battalion in ‘Border 2’

Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously helmed Kesari, Punjab 1984, Jatt & Juliet and Dil Bole Hadippa!. The filmis all set to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US