‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in director Anurag Singh’s war film

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has gotten on board the cast of Border 2. The film, led by Sunny Deol, will also feature Varun Dhawan.

Sunny Deol took to social media to share a video welcoming Diljit Dosanjh.

This announcement comes after Sunny Deol announced Varun Dhawan’s addition to the project just a few days ago. Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films are presenting Border 2 which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta

Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously helmed Kesari, Punjab 1984, Jatt & Juliet and Dil Bole Hadippa!. The filmis all set to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.