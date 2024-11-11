 />
BookMyShow announces new Hyderabad edition, Competition Segment for the Red Lorry Film Festival 2025

The inaugural Red Lorry Film Festival in 2024 saw over 100 international films across various categories and languages

Published - November 11, 2024 01:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BookMyShow announces the Red Lorry Film Festival 2025

BookMyShow announces the Red Lorry Film Festival 2025 | Photo Credit: BookMyShow

BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival is set to return for its second edition in 2025, expanding from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Building on the success of its debut, the festival, which will run from March 21-23, will once again bring an extensive lineup of international films to Indian audiences, including premieres, retrospectives, documentaries, and popular series.

BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai showcases 100 films across genres

The newly introduced Hyderabad chapter, called Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse, will deliver fresh cinematic experiences, deepening the festival’s reach.

The 2025 edition also introduces a significant new addition: the festival’s first-ever Competition Segment, designed to celebrate and honor talent across filmmaking. Entries will compete in two categories: “The Front Runners” for Best Film, recognizing outstanding storytelling and technical achievement, and “Fresh Frames” for Best Debut Film, honoring first-time filmmakers with bold, visionary work. Early submissions are open until December 7, 2024, with a final deadline on January 7, 2025, inviting filmmakers worldwide to share their work with India’s growing community of cinephiles.

EUFF 2024: The 29th European Union Film Festival kicks off with Alice Rohrwacher’s ‘La Chimera’

The inaugural Red Lorry Film Festival in 2024 saw over 100 international films across various categories, capturing audiences with films from languages including Danish, French, and Spanish.

Ashish Saksena, COO of Cinemas at BookMyShow, highlighted Hyderabad’s longstanding love for cinema as a driving factor behind the festival’s expansion, emphasizing that the competition will serve to “honor exceptional talent and diverse storytelling.”

