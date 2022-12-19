BookMyShow 2022: ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, ‘RRR’, ‘Beast’ take top spots in advance bookings; more details here

December 19, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Ticketing website and streaming platform BookMyShow has released its annual report that shows data and trends on how the entertainment industry fared in India this year.

According to the report, around 8 million Indian audiences stepped out for on-ground live-entertainment events, with 6,00,000 of them choosing to go by a solo ticket. The report also states the top artists who performed live in events. Under Dance and Music, Alan Walker and DJ Snake came on top. Stand-up comedians Harsh Gujaral, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Vir Das, musician Diljit Dosanjh, actor Rohit Roy were other top artists.

Cinema truly seems to have made a comeback this year. 40% of movie lovers who used BookMyShow chose to go to evening shows during weekdays. One film-goer watched 77 films by buying tickets on BookMyShow this year. 2022 also saw a 116% per cent increase in movie lovers opting for immersive cinematic experiences like 3D, IMAX 2D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX over regular cinema screens.

KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan - 1, and Brahmastra came on top as the highest-sold, most-watched films of the year on BookMyShow, while Kantara, Karthikeya 2, The Kashmir Files, Sita Ramam, and 777 Charlie were the movies that exceeded everyone’s expectations.

When it comes to advance ticket bookings, KGF: Chapter 2 came on top, followed by RRR, Beast, Ponniyin Selvan-1, and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. Action, drama, historical, fantasy, and thriller were the top five genres for movie-goers who bought tickets at BookMyShow.

The platform also released stats pertaining to its streaming portal, BookMyShow Stream, in which Indians spent over 1,11,000 hours watching entertainment. The platform launched over 200 films for streaming this year including 54 exclusive movies.

Assassins, filmmaker Ryan White’s 2020 documentary on the murder of Kim Jong-Nam, was the highest-viewed movie on the streaming platform. Interestingly, the report states that a binge-watcher from Mumbai rented the movie 12 times this year. Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Spacewalker, The Heist of the Century, and Run Hide Fight were some of the other films that viewers chose to watch on Stream.

Interestingly, audiences chose to watch content in English, Spanish, Norwegian, Hindi and Italian languages on the platform. Documentary, drama, adventure, action, and thriller seem to have been the go-to genres of movies for Indians on BookMyShow Stream this year.